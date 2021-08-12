Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Cut by Analyst

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teekay LNG Partners in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

TGP stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 119,332 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 78,935 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 115,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

