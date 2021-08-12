Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Lowered by Analyst

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Workhorse Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. Workhorse Group’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WKHS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of WKHS opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.18. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $42.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

