Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Corteva, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corteva in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CTVA. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.66. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 10.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Corteva by 92.3% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,322,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,334,000 after acquiring an additional 323,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

