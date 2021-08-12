QLC Chain (QLC) Price Up 30.6% Over Last Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $9.59 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00046552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00143671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00152220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,355.25 or 0.99930410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.84 or 0.00869286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

