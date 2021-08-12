Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.8-104.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.97 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.22.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $3.93 on Thursday, reaching $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 477,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.59. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

