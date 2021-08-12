Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.98. 13,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.59. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

