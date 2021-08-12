Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $724,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 21,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PWR traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.40. 43,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,132. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

