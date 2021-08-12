QuickSwap (QUICK) Hits Market Cap of $93.42 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 76.6% higher against the dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $93.42 million and $45.70 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $584.79 or 0.01324266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00046320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00142242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00153778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,075.11 or 0.99809491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.44 or 0.00859251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.