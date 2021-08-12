QuickX Protocol Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $405,260.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.08 or 0.00875948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00110020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00154264 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

