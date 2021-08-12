RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. RadNet updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

RadNet stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.88. 2,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,849. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. RadNet has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76.

Get RadNet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.