Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

RPID has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company.

RPID stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

