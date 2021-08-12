Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.99

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 18151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

