RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%.

RAPT traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $33.19. 7,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,266. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $830.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAPT. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $49,101.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at $416,614.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $31,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,295 shares of company stock worth $330,259. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

