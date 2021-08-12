Raymond James Analysts Give Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) a $11.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Cronos Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.70. 124,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,609. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

