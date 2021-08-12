Raymond James Cuts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $250.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $325.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMED. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.08.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,722. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.10. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $183.81 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

