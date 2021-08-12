Raymond James Cuts Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Price Target to C$13.50

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 68.12% from the stock’s previous close.

MOGO stock traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.03. The company had a trading volume of 441,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,249. The stock has a market cap of C$564.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.17, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.95. Mogo has a 12 month low of C$1.53 and a 12 month high of C$15.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.27.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.