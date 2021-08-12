Raymond James Increases Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $52.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Get Avnet alerts:

NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.31. 3,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,675. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.85. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avnet will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Avnet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Avnet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Avnet by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.