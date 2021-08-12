Raymond James Increases Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $210.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,116,000 after buying an additional 68,175 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $536,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.