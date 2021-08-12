Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will report $16.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.45 billion and the highest is $16.52 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $14.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $65.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.24 billion to $65.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $71.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.65 billion to $72.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,571. The stock has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

