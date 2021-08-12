Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will report $16.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.45 billion and the highest is $16.52 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $14.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $65.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.24 billion to $65.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $71.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.65 billion to $72.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,884,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,288,000 after buying an additional 1,468,398 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $87.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,571. The stock has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.75. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

