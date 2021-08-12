RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 9.1% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.6% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,297.83. The stock had a trading volume of 122,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,314. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,476.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.