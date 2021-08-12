Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enerplus (ERF)

Enerplus (TSE: ERF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2021 – Enerplus was given a new C$11.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Enerplus had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Enerplus had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Enerplus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Enerplus was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$10.00.

7/14/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.50 to C$14.00.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$7.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$9.28.

Get Enerplus Co alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.33%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.22 per share, with a total value of C$108,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 274,852 shares in the company, valued at C$1,984,431.44. Insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $306,350 over the last three months.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.