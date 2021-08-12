Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

RDEIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 46,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,448. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.6082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.18%.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

