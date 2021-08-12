RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.73

Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 159421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,570,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,885,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 134.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,256,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 720,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $122,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

