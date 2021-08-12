REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Announces Earnings Results

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.47. 5,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,268. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

