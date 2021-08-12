REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 217.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

NASDAQ:RGNX remained flat at $$31.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 7,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,268. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.33. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.