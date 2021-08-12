Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,625. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.21.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,097,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 78,223 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,707,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

