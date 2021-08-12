Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $158.13. The company had a trading volume of 193,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,233. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

