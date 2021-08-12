Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Relmada Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

RLMD opened at $23.79 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $398.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $184,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.