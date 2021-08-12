Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RPHM traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,023. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18.

In related news, Director Bali Muralidhar purchased 111,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $949,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 199,725 shares of company stock worth $1,762,011 in the last quarter.

RPHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 23rd.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

