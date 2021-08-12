Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Summit Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

SUM stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

