Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Insider Sells $201,500.00 in Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of REZI stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

