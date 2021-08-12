Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $104,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.34. 11,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

