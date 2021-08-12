Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $81.28

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$81.28 and traded as high as C$81.80. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$81.16, with a volume of 266,241 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QSR. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$101.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$81.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.03 billion and a PE ratio of 29.46.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.0815311 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,001,694.68. Also, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total value of C$2,310,427.81.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

