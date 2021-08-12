Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROIC. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.90.

ROIC traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.34. 15,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,473. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 103,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 679,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $20,144,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

