Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.17

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $527.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVI. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Retail Value by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Retail Value by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 2.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Value Company Profile (NYSE:RVI)

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

