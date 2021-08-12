Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.17

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.
The stock has a market cap of $527.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44.
Retail Value Company Profile (NYSE:RVI)
RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.
