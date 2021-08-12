Reviewing Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) and Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) and Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and Butterfly Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Philips $22.31 billion 1.79 $1.36 billion $2.26 19.55 Butterfly Network $46.25 million 47.69 -$132.21 million ($27.90) -0.41

Koninklijke Philips has higher revenue and earnings than Butterfly Network. Butterfly Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Philips, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Koninklijke Philips shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Butterfly Network shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Koninklijke Philips and Butterfly Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Philips 1 4 6 0 2.45 Butterfly Network 0 0 1 0 3.00

Butterfly Network has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.22%. Given Butterfly Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Butterfly Network is more favorable than Koninklijke Philips.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and Butterfly Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Philips 5.48% 15.15% 6.38% Butterfly Network N/A -4,677.16% -57.95%

Summary

Koninklijke Philips beats Butterfly Network on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care. This segment comprises the Personal Care, Domestic Appliances, Oral Healthcare, and Mother & Child Care businesses. The Diagnosis & Treatment segment unites the businesses related to the promise of precision diagnosis and disease pathway selection, and the businesses related to image-guided, minimally invasive treatments. This segment comprises the Diagnostic Imaging, Ultrasound, Healthcare Informatics and Image-Guided Therapy businesses. The Connected Care & Health Informatics segment focuses on patient care solutions, advanced analytics and patient and workflow optimization inside and outside the hospital, and aims to unlock synergies from integrating and optimizing patient care pathways and leveraging provider-payer-patient business models. This segment comprises the Monitoring & Analytics, Therapeutic Care, Population Health Management businesses.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet. The company serves healthcare practitioners. Butterfly Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.

