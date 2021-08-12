Reviewing SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) & bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and bluebird bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million 16.91 -$50.52 million ($9.35) -1.35 bluebird bio $250.73 million 5.13 -$618.70 million ($9.95) -1.92

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SQZ Biotechnologies and bluebird bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 bluebird bio 0 17 2 0 2.11

SQZ Biotechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 202.79%. bluebird bio has a consensus target price of $37.81, suggesting a potential upside of 98.39%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of bluebird bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of bluebird bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A bluebird bio -257.34% -43.18% -33.29%

Summary

SQZ Biotechnologies beats bluebird bio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

