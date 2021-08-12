Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 83,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 594,403 shares.The stock last traded at $7.42 and had previously closed at $7.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBBN shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 107,763 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

