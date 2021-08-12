Richard J. Kerr Sells 4,325 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MANT stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.00. 1,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,390. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ManTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

