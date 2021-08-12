Richard Smiley Sells 30,000 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) insider Richard Smiley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 162,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Amplify Energy from $4.40 to $6.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

