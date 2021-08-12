Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.31

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.31 and last traded at C$44.02, with a volume of 44300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCH. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.93.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$371.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8708669 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total value of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,353 shares in the company, valued at C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

