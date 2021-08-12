Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 57.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 195.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $361.32. 159,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,589. The stock has a market cap of $356.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.