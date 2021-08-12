Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.44. 15,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,826. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 128.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

