Ridgewood Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,891,000 after acquiring an additional 359,667 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after buying an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,189,000 after buying an additional 1,153,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $17.23. 140,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,678,990. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

