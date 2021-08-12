RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.330-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.50 million-$393.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.47 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNG. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $423.85.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.10. 1,157,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,000.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,083 shares of company stock worth $8,834,966 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.