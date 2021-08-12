RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.94.

REI.UN stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.36. 253,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.39. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.64 and a 1 year high of C$23.13.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$682,929.60.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

