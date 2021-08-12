Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Given New $62.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.83.

RBA stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,523. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 503.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 76,893 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,537,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

