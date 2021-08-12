Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 17,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 601,725 shares.The stock last traded at $59.47 and had previously closed at $59.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,936 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,288,000 after buying an additional 32,205 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after buying an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,660,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

