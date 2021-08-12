Robert Hamilton Pierce Sells 6,982 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $49,292.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Hamilton Pierce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,460 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $45,930.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $238.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 30,766 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

SNSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. decreased their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

